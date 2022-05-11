Rendon went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 12-0 win over Tampa Bay.
The Rays were down big while being no-hit by Reid Detmers late in the contest, so they opted to bring in outfielder Brett Phillips to cover the eighth inning. Rendon chose to have a little fun of his own, stepping into the batter's box from the left side for the first time in his career. The veteran third baseman took the first pitch for a ball before driving a 54-mph Phillips offering 411 feet for his fourth long ball of the season. It was a bright spot in what has been a tough campaign for Rendon, who is slashing .206/.314/.373 through 121 plate appearances.