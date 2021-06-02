Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

Rendon remains without a home run in his 19 games since returning from the injured list May 14, but the veteran third baseman at least stepped up as a run producer in the Angels' resounding win. The five RBI exceeded his combined total (three) from the aforementioned 19-game period, which illustrates Rendon's prolonged slump at plate of late, as well as the Angels' collective struggles as an offense. The Halos will likely remain one of baseball's weaker lineups so long as Mike Trout (calf) is on the shelf, but Rendon still looks like a decent buy-low candidate, given that he's currently sitting on a career-low .257 BABIP, along with the fact that his strikeout rate (16.8 percent) isn't up dramatically from past seasons.