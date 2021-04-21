Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Rendon (groin) doesn't have a definitive return date from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper believes the third baseman is "getting really, really close" to being activated, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Maddon's comments came after Rendon went through some light pregame work on the field Wednesday, which included fielding grounders and throwing across the diamond. The Angels may want to see Rendon ramp up his running program before they're comfortable activating him, but he at least looks to be in the day-to-day stage of his recovery at this point. It's not out of the question for Rendon to make his return to the lineup at some point during the Angels' four-game series in Houston over the weekend.