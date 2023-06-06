Rendon (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon landed on the IL on May 15 with a left groin strain and will forgo a rehab assignment to return to the Angels' lineup. Rendon was slashing .353/.400/.412 across his last five games prior to getting injured. His return will cause Livan Soto to be optioned to Double-A Rocket City.