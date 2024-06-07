Rendon (hamstring) resumed baseball activities this week and said Wednesday that he thinks he's ahead of schedule in progressing toward a return, per MLB.com.

Rendon has been out since April 20 due to a left hamstring strain, but he recently began ramping up his activity by throwing and taking swings in a batting cage. The third baseman will next progress to jogging Saturday, which will be a significant test of the injured hamstring. While Rendon remains weeks away from a return, he indicated that he considers himself ahead of schedule, explaining, "I'm trying to push it each and every day. Let my body tell me that it's painful, it hurts or it's not ready. So we'll get back as soon as possible."