Angels manager Ron Washington said Tuesday that Rendon (hamstring) was scheduled to field more grounders to his left and right this week before resuming running drills, MLB.com reports.

It's not clear how Rendon responded to incorporating more lateral movement into his fielding work, but the 34-year-old generally looks to be trending in the right direction as he works his way back from the left hamstring strain that has kept him out since April 20. He remains without a clear target date for a return from the 60-day IL, but if he's able to increase his running work in the coming days, the Angels could begin the process of outlining a minor-league rehab assignment for the veteran third baseman.