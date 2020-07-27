Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated Sunday that he is considering having Rendon (oblique) return to action as the designated hitter before playing third base, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rendon took batting practice and fielded groundballs over the weekend, suggesting that his regular-season Angels debut is imminent. While the team could play it safe by having Rendon open in a designated-hitter role, the move would likely be temporary given the value his defense adds to the team's infield.