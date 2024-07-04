Rendon (hamstring) is expected to take live batting practice this weekend and could be activated from the injured list as soon as July 8, per MLB.com.

Rendon hasn't played in a game since straining his left hamstring April 20, but he's recently ramped up his participation in baseball activities and is on the verge of batting against live pitching. The veteran third baseman previously indicated that he was considering agreeing to a minor-league rehab assignment, but it now appears that a rehab stint will be bypassed. Given the amount of time Rendon has been out, the Angels may elect to work him back into the lineup at a careful pace upon his return. However, the team may be in need of reinforcement at third base if Luis Rengifo's wrist injury is more than minor.