Rendon (wrist) has been participating in defensive drills and hitting in the batting cage, opening the door to a possible return by the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon was thought to be done for the campaign when he underwent right wrist surgery June 21, but he's advanced far enough in his recovery to begin throwing and swinging a bat. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad indicated that Rendon will be joining the team on its upcoming road trip and that there are plans in place to have the veteran third baseman increase his hitting, lending further credence to the feasibility of a return. While Los Angeles is far out of the playoff picture, there is motivation to bring Rendon back this season, as doing so could allow him to serve all of the five-game suspension he received for taking part in a brawl against the Mariners less than a week after his surgery. The team would need to prove to the league that Rendon is actually capable of playing in order to activate him, which could mean that he'd need to get into at least one game following the suspension.