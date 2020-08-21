Rendon is experiencing pain in his left wrist but doesn't expect the issue to cause him to miss any time, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rendon took a hard groundball off his left wrist in the third inning of Wednesday's matchup against the Giants but stayed in the game and produced a pair of hits. However, he was in noticeable pain after at least one swing and said Thursday that the wrist "doesn't feel great." Nonetheless, Rendon doesn't appear set to miss any games due to the issue, so he should be able to continue trying to build upon his current nine-game hitting streak.