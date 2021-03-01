Rendon won't play in Monday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox due to soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon is heading into his age-31 season and hasn't had a perfect health track record in recent seasons, missing 11.9 percent of his team's games over the last four years. There haven't been any indications that this particular injury is anything serious, however, so this is probably just an example of the Angels being extra cautious with their early-spring lineups. Rendon has plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, which is now exactly a month away.