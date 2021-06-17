Rendon (triceps) is not in Thursday's lineup against Detroit, but he is going through a workout on the field to determine if he can return Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon is not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, though he could return as a pinch-hitter Thursday. If things go well, it appears likely that Rendon will return to a full-time role at some point during the team's weekend series against Detroit.