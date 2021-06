Rendon went 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Mariners.

Rendon was quiet in his first three at-bats before scoring in the eighth inning and knocking in Justin Upton in the ninth frame on a double. The third baseman is slashing just .236/.311/.347 with three home runs, 22 RBI and 15 runs in 161 plate appearances in his age-31 season. He has picked up the slack recently with three multi-hit games in his last five contests.