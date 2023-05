Rendon went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and four RBI in Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Rangers.

Rendon sat out Saturday's game with a sore thumb. It wasn't holding him back Sunday, as he opened the scoring with a three-run homer and added an RBI single in the third. The third baseman has logged multiple hits in six of his last 11 games. The long ball was his first of the season, and he's now slashing .291/.418/.360 with 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases through 25 contests.