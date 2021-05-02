Rendon went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs scored and four total RBI in a 10-5 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Rendon contributed mightily to a big day by the Angels' offense, finishing with three hits for the first time this season. He knocked in a pair of runs with a second-inning double and later accounted for the team's final tallies with a two-run homer to left field in the fourth frame. The big game pushed Rendon's slash line to .269/.339/.423 overall. He has two homers and 10 RBI.