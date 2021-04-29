Rendon went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Rendon stepped to the dish with runners on second and third in the first inning, and he delivered a two-run single. That was his only hit of the game as well as his first since returning from the injured list Monday. Through 50 plate appearances this season, Rendon is hitting .233/.320/.302 with one home run, five RBI and six runs scored.