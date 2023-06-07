Rendon's early exit from Tuesday's game against the Cubs was not related to injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels brought in Jared Walsh as a defensive replacement for Rendon, with Walsh handling first base and Gio Urshela moving over to third from first. It's a positive development this wasn't related to the groin injury that sidelined Rendon for three weeks, as he was just reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs.