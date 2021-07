Rendon exited Sunday's game against the Orioles in the sixth inning for an unspecified reason, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk to begin Sunday's game, but he was replaced defensively during the top of the sixth inning. It's not yet clear whether his departure was due to an injury, but the Angels could update his status following Sunday's matchup.