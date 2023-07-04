Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after fouling a ball off his left knee, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon immediately collapsed to the ground after fouling a ball off his knee and appeared to be in a great deal of pain. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and was replaced by Eduardo Escobar. More information regarding Rendon's injury will be available in the near future, but early signs aren't reassuring.