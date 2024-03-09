Manager Ron Washington said he expects Rendon (groin) to return to the Angels' lineup Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Groin discomfort has prevented Rendon from playing in Cactus League games since Sunday, but it appears his absence won't extend longer than a week. Rendon has logged two hits in 10 at-bats so far this spring while drawing four walks and scoring twice. He posted a .679 OPS last season -- the lowest mark of his 11-year career -- and he hasn't eclipsed 250 plate appearances in a season since joining the Angels in 2020.