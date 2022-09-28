Rendon (wrist) batted against minor-league pitchers Tuesday and could do so again Wednesday or Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Interim manager Phil Nevin said the third baseman "felt good" after Tuesday's session as the Angels determine whether it's feasible for the veteran to play during the closing stages of the season. Rendon's return is complicated by the fact he must first serve a five-game suspension -- stemming from his involvement in a June brawl with the Mariners -- before being able to play in games, and time is running out with only eight games left on the schedule.