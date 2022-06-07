Rendon (wrist) took grounders before batting practice Monday, but a timetable for his return remains uncertain, the Associated Press reports.

Rendon has been showing improvement, and a recent medical evaluation indicated that he is healing as expected. The third baseman went on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation May 27 and is eligible to return, but it appears that he'll need additional time before rejoining the big-league club. It's uncertain if Rendon will need to go on a rehab assignment once he's able to play.