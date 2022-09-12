Rendon (wrist) took batting practice Monday and continues to target a return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon was presumed to be shut down for the 2022 campaign when he underwent surgery June 21 to address a right wrist injury, but the 32-year-old has seemingly progressed far faster than anticipated. Even though the Angels have little at stake as the season winds down, Rendon is eager to play in a few games to close out the year to give him peace of mind about his health heading into the long offseason. According to Fletcher, the Angels' tentative plan is to activate Rendon in late September, assuming he remains free of setbacks as he ramps up his baseball activities. Once reinstated, Rendon will have to serve a five-game suspension stemming from his involvement in a late-June benches-clearing brawl with the Mariners. He would then play in handful of games to close out the season, perhaps making him someone worthy of picking up later this month in deeper leagues where he's available.