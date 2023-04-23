site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-anthony-rendon-gets-breather-against-royals | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Gets breather against Royals
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rendon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Rendon will take a seat after going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series against Kansas City. Gio Urshela is at third base and hitting sixth in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read