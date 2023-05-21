Angels manager Phil Nevin was encouraged by the results of the MRI that Rendon (groin) received May 17, per MLB.com.

Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL on May 15 with a left groin strain, with the move being retroactive to the previous day. Nevin was optimistic when discussing the third baseman earlier this week, suggesting that his MRI results were encouraging and indicating that the Angels "don't think it'll be very long at all" before he is able to return. Rendon was hitting well prior to the injury, slashing .380/.484/.480 with a home run, nine RBI, 11 runs, a stolen base and an 8:6 BB: K over his previous 14 contests.