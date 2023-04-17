Rendon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals due to a shoulder issue, Rendon proceeded to start each of the Angels' subsequent five games to close out the week, going 5-for-15 with a double, five walks, three RBI and three runs. The veteran third baseman looks to be receiving some maintenance Monday, given that the series finale in Boston will begin at 11:10 a.m. ET. Gio Urshela steps in for Rendon at the hot corner.