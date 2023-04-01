Rendon may miss Sunday's game against the Athletics after receiving treatment on his left knee following Saturday's victory, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon crashed into the tarp during Saturday's blowout win. Blum reports that the injury wasn't considered serious, but the Angels may take precaution with the third baseman in the early part of the season. Managers will want to check lineups before Sunday's game against Oakland before placing Rendon in their lineup.