Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics.

For the second consecutive contest, Rendon produced a pair of hits -- including a home run -- following a six-game hitless streak that saw his average plummet to .103. The slugger has raised his average 71 points by notching four hits in his last seven at-bats, and he has also collected three walks and three RBI over the last two games.