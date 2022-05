Rendon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Rendon homered off reliever Austin Davis in the top of the seventh inning. He later notched an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning before coming around to score on a Jared Walsh long ball. The 31-year-old now has three home runs and 11 RBI over 78 at-bats, though his .231 average still leaves much to be desired.