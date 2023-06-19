The Angels placed Rendon on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left wrist contusion.

Rendon missed each of the Angels' last three games due to the injury, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers. The Angels will be able to backdate Rendon's IL stint to Friday, so assuming he shows improvement during the upcoming week, he could be ready for activation when first eligible June 26. Luis Rengifo will likely continue to serve as the main replacement at third base while Rendon is on the mend.