Rendon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and two walks in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Rendon blasted a two-run shot in the bottom of the first and that would set the tone for the rest of his night, as he reached base four times while crossing home plate thrice. This was a much-needed performance for the slugging third baseman, who was stuck in a 0-for-19 slump prior to Monday's contest.