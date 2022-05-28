Rendon is being placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon was withheld from Friday's lineup due to the injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The 31-year-old has apparently played through the injury throughout most of the season, but he'll now miss some time after it flared up while taking a swing Thursday. It's unclear exactly how long Rendon is expected to be out, though he'll be eligible to be activated June 6.