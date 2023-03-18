Rendon is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two home runs this spring. He's appeared fully healthy this spring after wrist injury limited him to just 47 games in 2022, MLB.com reports.

Rendon will turn 33 in June and hasn't had a full healthy season since 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). However, he's done everything this spring to give fantasy managers confidence he can end that recent trend.