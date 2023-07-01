Rendon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in a loss to Arizona on Friday.

Rendon was back in the lineup after missing two weeks due to a left wrist contusion. He took a free pass in four plate appearances in his return while slotting into the cleanup spot. Rendon should get ample run-producing opportunities hitting behind Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, though he's done little offensively aside from drawing walks this season, slashing .243/.363/.309 with one homer, 21 RBI and two steals.