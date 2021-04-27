Rendon went 0-for-4 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
The veteran first baseman was clearly rusty after missing over two weeks with a groin injury, rendering him unable to join the Angels' 16-hit attack against Texas. He struck out twice for the first time this season but did draw his sixth walk of the campaign. Rendon stayed in the game for the entire contest, so it appears that he emerged without any setbacks and should be good to go moving forward.
