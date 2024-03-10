Rendon (groin) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Padres, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

As anticipated, Rendon will make his return to the lineup for the first time in one week, after he reported groin discomfort following his most recent Cactus League appearance last Sunday. The missed week of action shouldn't put Rendon too far behind his healthy teammates as Opening Day approaches. Heading into the fifth season of the seven-year, $245 million megadeal he signed with the Angels in December 2019, the 33-year-old Rendon will be looking to bounce back after he posted a career-worst .679 OPS over 183 plate appearances during an injury-shortened 2023 campaign.