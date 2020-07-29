Rendon went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Rendon hit the ground running in his Angels debut after missing the team's first four games due to an oblique injury. While he was lifted for a defensive replacement in the ninth inning and the Angels may sit Rendon here or there in the weeks ahead out of an abundance of caution, this performance suggests the oblique is not going to hinder his production to a significant extent.