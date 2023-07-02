Rendon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rendon had one of just three hits for the Angels, leading to their only run against Ryne Nelson and two Arizona relievers. This was Rendon's second game back from a wrist injury. The third baseman has played in just 10 contests since the start of June, going 3-for-37 with a home run, two RBI and two doubles as he navigates another injury-plagued season. He's slashing just .243/.360/.329 with two homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases through 40 contests on the year.