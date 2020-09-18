Rendon 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Rendon smacked his ninth home run of the season in the first inning and the Angels never looked back. Rendon has seen his slugging percentage drop by over .080 points from 2019, but is carrying a career-high 16.8 BB percentage to compensate. His season average sits at .282 as the Angels welcome the Rangers starting Friday.
