Rendon will start at third base and bat leadoff in Thursday's season opener versus the Orioles.
Angels manager Ron Washington toyed with the idea of batting Rendon at the top of the order later on in spring training and he's decided to carry it into the season. Rendon will be followed by Aaron Hicks, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward.
