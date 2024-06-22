Rendon (hamstring) took grounders, hit and ran Friday, per MLB.com.
Rendon continues to ramp up as he attempts to return to action after being diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring in late April. The veteran third baseman's next step in his rehab is expected to include cutting while running as part of his agility drills. If Rendon continues to make progress, he could be activated from the injured list in early-to-mid July.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Continuing ramp-up process•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Fields grounders Friday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Considers himself ahead of schedule•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resuming baseball activities•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Feeling better•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Shifts to 60-day IL•