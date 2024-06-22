Rendon (hamstring) took grounders, hit and ran Friday, per MLB.com.

Rendon continues to ramp up as he attempts to return to action after being diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring in late April. The veteran third baseman's next step in his rehab is expected to include cutting while running as part of his agility drills. If Rendon continues to make progress, he could be activated from the injured list in early-to-mid July.