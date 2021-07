Rendon (hamstring) may be unavailable Monday but isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon exited Sunday's win over the Orioles in the top of the sixth inning due to left hamstring tightness, but manager Joe Maddon sounded optimistic about the third baseman's status after the game. Jose Rojas or Phil Gosselin could see time at the hot corner if the 31-year-old misses any additional time, but he's considered day-to-day for now.