Rendon (lower leg) did some light jogging on the field Friday, Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register reports.

This is further evidence that Rendon is finally making progress in his recovery from a bone bruise in his left shin. The veteran third baseman has also been running on a treadmill and hitting off a tee, though he doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. With the season quickly winding down and the Angels out of contention for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be surprising if Rendon has already played his last game in 2023.