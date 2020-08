Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss against the Giants.

The Angels offense went 6-for-33 against the Giants pitching, but Rendon produced two of those hits, and one of the team's two extra-base hits. The star third baseman got off to a slow start this season but has turned things around this month, and he is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak where he's slashing .469/.553/.1.031 with five homers, nine RBI and a 1.584 OPS.