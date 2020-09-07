Rendon went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

Rendon's eighth home run of the season was a two-run shot in the third inning Sunday, tying the contest up at 3-3. The 30-year-old slugger is enjoying a solid first season with the Angels, slashing .292/.425/.538 with 24 RBI and 15 extra-base hits in 160 plate appearances.

