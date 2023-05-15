The Angels placed Rendon on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left groin strain.
The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Rendon will be eligible for activation May 24. Whether he has a chance to be ready at that time isn't clear at this point. Gio Urshela is starting at third base Monday in Rendon's place and should see regular action at the position for at least the next week and a half.
