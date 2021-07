Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Monday.

The club initially sounded optimistic that Rendon would be able to avoid his third trip to the IL this season after he exited Sunday's game. He will wind up going back on the injured list, though thanks to the All-Star break, he could ultimately return July 16 after missing just six games. Jack Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.