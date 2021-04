Rendon (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon felt something in his left groin Saturday against the Blue Jays. He was initially considered day-to-day but has since been diagnosed with a strain that's significant enough to cost him at least 10 days. Jose Rojas will start in his place Monday against the Royals and appears to be the top option at the hot corner in his absence.