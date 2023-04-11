Rendon won't play Monday against the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon was initially slated to draw the start at the hot corner, but he'll take a seat due to the shoulder issue. He may have picked up the injury Sunday after being struck by a pitch. Gio Urshela draws the start at third and will bat seventh in Rendon's absence.

