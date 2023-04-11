Rendon won't play Monday against the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rendon was initially slated to draw the start at the hot corner, but he'll take a seat due to the shoulder issue. He may have picked up the injury Sunday after being struck by a pitch. Gio Urshela draws the start at third and will bat seventh in Rendon's absence.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Returning from suspension•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Suspension reduced to four games•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Suspended five games•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Getting treatment on left knee•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Being investigated by league•