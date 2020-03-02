Angels' Anthony Rendon: Launches first spring home run
Rendon went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox.
Rendon took Ross Detwiler deep in the first inning for his first homer in an Angels uniform. He was also hit by a pitch in the third inning and exited the game in the fourth after feeling soreness in his left hamstring, though Rendon indicated the soreness was merely a result of being struck by the pitch. He's scheduled for an off day Monday and should return to the lineup shortly thereafter.
